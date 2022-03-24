Halsey Teases New Music!

      Weather Alert

Halsey Says They “Will Be Making A Pop Album” Next

Halsey took to their Instagram stories to reveal they will be making a pop album next.  “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album,” they wrote.  “I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’] yet idk,” they wrote in a follow-up post. “I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” is up for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys. Their fourth album was released last August. Do you like “Pop-Halsey” or “Alt-Halsey” best?

