Halsey Teases New Music!

Halsey took to their Instagram stories to reveal they will be making a pop album next. “Due to personal reasons I will be making a pop album,” they wrote. “I have an incredible song that I could put out as a single for radio next but I feel like that’s insane to do bc I haven’t even toured iichliwp [‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’] yet idk,” they wrote in a follow-up post. “I actually have a few. Idk what to dooooo.”
iamhalsey: ig story
— Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) March 20, 2022
iamhalsey: ig story
— Halsey Updates (@HalseyUpdates) March 20, 2022
“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” is up for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammys. Their fourth album was released last August. Do you like “Pop-Halsey” or “Alt-Halsey” best?