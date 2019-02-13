Halsey Got a Marilyn Manson Tattoo and We’re Obsessed

Halsey arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halsey fans are excited about the Pop star getting new ink, Halsey took to Instagram to show off her new Marilyn Manson tattoo that she got while in Adelaide.

Halsey did have to provide a little clarification for some of her Twitter fans who had not seen the photo yet.

Marilyn. not Charles. Sheeesh lol — h (@halsey) February 13, 2019

The “Without Me” singer is also set to release new music today (February 13th) as she announced that she has teamed up with Yungblud and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker for the new song, so until Halsey’s song drops, we can enjoy Halsey’s tattoo.