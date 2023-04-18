Halsey Splits With Record Label… And House

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Lots of change happening of Halsey right now… Not only did they just part ways with Capitol Records, they are also putting their house up for sale now.

People has a statement from Halsey’s managers:

After 8 great years the decision to leave Capitol is bittersweet, but we are excited about exploring a new partnership and sharing new music with fans.

Capitol Records gave People this statement:

Everyone at Capitol poured their hearts and souls into helping Halsey achieve their dreams and present their music to the world. We are incredibly proud of all we accomplished together, and wish Halsey the very best in all their future endeavors.

This comes after the rocky release of their song “So Good” in late 2022. Halsey made a TikTok about wanting to release the song but not being allowed to by their label.

To add to the changes, they are also selling their home in LA. It’s a 5-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom built in in the 1990s and it’s up for $11.9 Million according to Dirt.