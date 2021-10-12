      Weather Alert

Halsey Shares The Reality Of Post-Baby Body

Oct 12, 2021 @ 9:28am

Halsey is opening up about the physical aspects of motherhood.

Halsey welcomed their first childEnder Ridley Aydin, in July with boyfriend Alev Aydin, and shared a few real pics on Instagram about how their body has changed.

“I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body,” “It is [a] confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain, I am going to give you something real to talk about!”  “I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

