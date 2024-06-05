99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Halsey Shares Health Battle With The Release Of A New Single

June 5, 2024 6:57AM EDT
Halsey is dropping a new single and a big backstory of a private health battle that she says almost took her life.

In an Instagram slideshow announcing the arrival of her new song, “The End,” Halsey shared a series of videos featuring her receiving medical treatment, in tears and in pain, along with glimpses of her making music in the studio. She captioned the post: “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

 

 

She also tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and will be making donations to both of those groups going forward. 

 

