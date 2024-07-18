99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Halsey Sets Release Date For “Lucky”

July 18, 2024 2:25PM EDT
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Halsey’s so lucky. She’s a star. And she’s paying tribute to Britney Spears with a single called “Lucky” on Friday, July 26.

She’s been teasing the single with early 2000s references including flip phones and walkmans, fake tabloid covers, and old Got Milk? ads.

Now she’s ready to give the world her version of the song. In a past Instagram caption, she wrote, “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever ⭐️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

