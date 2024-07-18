Halsey Sets Release Date For “Lucky”
July 18, 2024 2:25PM EDT
Halsey’s so lucky. She’s a star. And she’s paying tribute to Britney Spears with a single called “Lucky” on Friday, July 26.
She’s been teasing the single with early 2000s references including flip phones and walkmans, fake tabloid covers, and old Got Milk? ads.
Now she’s ready to give the world her version of the song. In a past Instagram caption, she wrote, “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever ⭐️”
View this post on Instagram
