Halsey Sets Release Date For “Lucky”

Halsey’s so lucky. She’s a star. And she’s paying tribute to Britney Spears with a single called “Lucky” on Friday, July 26.

She’s been teasing the single with early 2000s references including flip phones and walkmans, fake tabloid covers, and old Got Milk? ads.

Now she’s ready to give the world her version of the song. In a past Instagram caption, she wrote, “When I was 5, it always felt like Britney was singing directly to me. 24 years later, these words hit different. love you forever ⭐️”