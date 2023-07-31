Halsey Says There Will Be “No Strict Genre Parameters” On Next Album

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Halsey is working on new music! They’re tweeting about what’s to come since splitting with Capitol Records back in April 2023. They say there are not strict genre parameters in this upcoming album and that a log of life has happened to them since the release of “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” in August 2021. Halsey is approaching this next batch of music the same way they did the “Manic” album that dropped January 2020.

As of right now I’m approaching it kinda how I approached manic. No strict genre parameters or anything. Just making what feels good and what hits home 🙂 definitely some of my best songwriting. a lot of life has happened to me since I wrote IICHLIWP https://t.co/y1nRls8X9o — h (@halsey) July 24, 2023

It’s not clear when this music will release, but we’re on pins and needles about hearing it!