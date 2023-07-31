99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Halsey Says There Will Be “No Strict Genre Parameters” On Next Album

July 31, 2023 9:18AM EDT
Halsey Says There Will Be “No Strict Genre Parameters” On Next Album
Halsey is working on new music! They’re tweeting about what’s to come since splitting with Capitol Records back in April 2023. They say there are not strict genre parameters in this upcoming album and that a log of life has happened to them since the release of “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” in August 2021. Halsey is approaching this next batch of music the same way they did the “Manic” album that dropped January 2020.

It’s not clear when this music will release, but we’re on pins and needles about hearing it!

 

