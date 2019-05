Halsey arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halsey is performing her full albums Badlands and Hopeless Fountain Kingdom at Webster Hall in New York this week.

While outside of the venue on Wednesday, Halsey told fans that she had something for them.

Halsey shouted, “There’s new music coming sooner than you think.”

Fans think the music might be coming on May 17th. Halsey responded, “I have no idea what you are talking about.”