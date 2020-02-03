Halsey Pops Off On Stage

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Halsey performs at Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser on February 02, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX)
Halsey was performing at the BudxMiami pre-game event Saturday night in Miami when a fan in the crowd decided he was going to make a butt of himself and heckle our beloved pop star.
After this fella from the crowd kept yelling out her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy’s, name, Halsey popped and let it be known she was not here for the disrespect.
“If you say G-Eazy one more f*cking time, I will kick you out of this club,” she told the heckler in the video, “F*****g test me, you want to get out of the crowd,” Halsey continued, pointing at the heckler. “You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own show.”
She later took to her Instagram story to double down on what she said.
Writing; “don’t ever let someone make you feel crazy or unhinged because you are a woman standing up for yourself. Don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being nice.”
How do you feel about the way Halsey handled the situation?