Halsey Pays Fan’s Speeding Ticket

FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, singer Halsey performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York. Halsey has been added as a headliner to the 2018 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival. The two-day event takes place Aug. 18-19 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Long Island, New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

A fan tweeted that they had gotten a speeding ticket while listening to Halsey’s new song “Nightmare” and the singer paid off the speeding ticket.

Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare🤷🏻‍♀️🙃 pic.twitter.com/nZrTq139Yj — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

The fan even went on to admit that they almost told the cop the reason they were speeding was Halsey’s song but decided against making the admission.

Halsey saw the fan’s thread about her new song and responded, “What’s your Venmo. I’ll pay your ticket. DRIVE SAFELY PLEASE!!!”

Confession: Driving home from Penn State I got pulled over/given a ticket for the first time ever and when asked why I was going 99 in a 70 I was ~dangerously~ close to admitting I was bangin out to @halsey’s new song Nightmare🤷🏻‍♀️🙃 pic.twitter.com/nZrTq139Yj — francesca (@_fran_cesca) May 21, 2019

In about an hour the fan posted a screenshot of Halsey holding true to her promise and paying the $250 speeding ticket.