Halsey Launching Her Own Makeup Line ‘About Face’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Halsey attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Halsey is now joining the ranks of Lady Gaga and Rihanna and it doesn’t have to do with her vocals. She’s launching her very own makeup line called ‘About Face’, coming out January 25th!
Her makeup is available for pre-order now ranging from $17 to $32!