Halsey Keeping it Real Shows off Stretch Marks

Aug 8, 2021 @ 3:07pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Halsey attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Keeping it real! Just weeks after giving birth, Halsey went to social media to share the new stretch marks she now has.  The singer posted up-close pics and wrote, “Well…this is what it look like.” The pics also showed the new “baby” tattoo she now has above her pelvis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

In the comments, fans were very supportive of Halsey. One wrote, “Wear those tiger stripes proud, mama!! Love to see it.” Another added, “nice to see a real mom, not someone explaining that you must have a six-pack two days after giving a birth.” Which celeb has the most positive body image?

