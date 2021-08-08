Halsey Keeping it Real Shows off Stretch Marks

Keeping it real! Just weeks after giving birth, Halsey went to social media to share the new stretch marks she now has. The singer posted up-close pics and wrote, “Well…this is what it look like.” The pics also showed the new “baby” tattoo she now has above her pelvis.
In the comments, fans were very supportive of Halsey. One wrote, “Wear those tiger stripes proud, mama!! Love to see it.” Another added, “nice to see a real mom, not someone explaining that you must have a six-pack two days after giving a birth.” Which celeb has the most positive body image?