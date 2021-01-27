      Weather Alert

Halsey Is Pregnant!

Jan 27, 2021 @ 1:13pm
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Surprise to us all!!! Halsey just took to Instagram to announce…SHE IS PREGNANT!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

In the photos she is wearing a jeans and a rainbow colored bra top to display her baby bump! She captioned the photo surprise.

Halsey tagged film producer and screenwriter Alev Aydin in the photo who is the father of her baby.  No due date was announced

Congrats to Halsey!

 

TAGS
Alev Aydin baby baby boom Halsey pregnant
