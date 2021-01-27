Halsey Is Pregnant!

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
Surprise to us all!!! Halsey just took to Instagram to announce…SHE IS PREGNANT!
In the photos she is wearing a jeans and a rainbow colored bra top to display her baby bump! She captioned the photo surprise.
Halsey tagged film producer and screenwriter Alev Aydin in the photo who is the father of her baby. No due date was announced
Congrats to Halsey!