Halsey Is Not In A Narnia Adaptation
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
Halsey took to Twitter to explain that just because she posted a picture of a lion, doesn’t mean she’s in Narnia.
Her original post that sparked the fan-theory was on her Instagram stories responding to a fan question about a secret she’s keeping.
Halsey posted a picture of a lion which sent everyone OFF! Others responded with a theory that she’s got something in the works with the ‘Lion King’ franchise.
Guess we’ll all just have to wait and see what her lion post means, but our guess is new music is on the way.