Halsey Is A Mother!

Congratulations are in order! Halsey announced in an Instagram post she gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin on 7/14/2021. She wrote, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)
She and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin announced her pregnancy back in January with a post on Halsey’s Instagram that showed off her baby bump.
This is her first baby.
Congratulations, Momma!