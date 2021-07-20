      Weather Alert

Halsey Is A Mother!

Jul 19, 2021 @ 8:17pm

Congratulations are in order! Halsey announced in an Instagram post she gave birth to Ender Ridley Aydin on 7/14/2021. She wrote, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

She and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin announced her pregnancy back in January with a post on Halsey’s Instagram that showed off her baby bump.

This is her first baby.

Congratulations, Momma!

