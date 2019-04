SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Recording artist Halsey attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

There are a lot of sports you shouldn’t do naked. Rock climbing is probably at the top of the list.

Halsey messed herself up and showed the results of her activity.

She posted a picture on Instagram of her red bruised back and her middle finger wrapped up. Halsey captioned the photo, “don’t go rock climbing naked. or do. do you.”

View this post on Instagram don’t go rock climbing naked. or do. do you. A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 22, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

She gave no other details about the incident.