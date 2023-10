LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Halsey attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Halsey has gone Instagram official with boyfriend Avan Jogia. She posted several pics in a sexy latex Halloween outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

And in the pics, he is posed with her and matches her look! We searched Caufield’s but couldn’t find Halsey’s exact match, so we’re going as a ghost… again.