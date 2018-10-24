Halsey & G-Eazy, Stop Breaking Up

G- Eazy, left, and Halsey arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halsey & G-Eazy broke up again and it’s not okay. Guys, stop breaking up.

It’s been the second time in under three months. We need you to stay together. Stay together for the mental health of all your fans looking up to you as #goals. Lastly, guys, unfollowing each other on Instagram….can you take that back too? It’s a nope from me.

E! News says that they heard that the couple broke up due to problems with distance in their relationship. It seemed like everything was rainbows and butterflies until G-Eazy performed at the Karma International party in Los Angeles on Saturday and was reportedly flirting with girls in public.

A source says that G-Eazy was telling everyone that Halsey and him were always on-and-off however they are currently split. Meanwhile Halsey was super far away in Tokyo, Japan to promote her new music–talk about distance issues!

G-Eazy and Halsey, you set the bar for relationships in “Him and I”. Let’s go back to that standard and stay there!