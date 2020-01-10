Halsey Drops New Song & Video!
We’re just a week away from the arrival of her long-awaited studio album, Manic, and Halsey has dropped of another single.
The sixth so far from the project; “You Should Be Sad” dropped at midnight along with a zesty visual, featuring the always stunning singer rocking a black bikini and cowboy hat as she enters in what appears to be an underground country night club. (I wouldn’t know as I have never seen such things in real life) Halsey joins in as she sings about a failed love that she’s happy she overcame and “never had a baby with.” “The most petty and heartbreaking songs all come from country,” Halsey shared on Twitter.
G-Eazy you alright champ????
Manic, the follow-up to 2017’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, will arrive Jan. 17, just one week before Halsey serves as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.