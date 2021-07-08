Halsey Drops Album Name and Album Cover Art That Celebrates Pregnant and Postpartum Women

Halsey just did THIS. In a new video posted, Halsey is seen walking around the MET in New York before revealing the cover art to her new album.
The name of the album will be “If I can’t Have Love, I want Power”.
"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding." Halsey explains the cover for her upcoming album. https://t.co/UdoYAuqUdS
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 8, 2021
