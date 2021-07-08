      Weather Alert

Halsey Drops Album Name and Album Cover Art That Celebrates Pregnant and Postpartum Women

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:10am
SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Recording artist Halsey attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Halsey just did THIS. In a new video posted, Halsey is seen walking around the MET in New York before revealing the cover art to her new album.

The name of the album will be “If I can’t Have Love, I want Power”.

