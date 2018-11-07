Halsey Doing Carpool Karaoke On The Phone With John Mayer…At 7am??

Halsey arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There have been lowkey rumors for a few months about Halsey and John Mayer possibly being a thing…and this is probably added fuel to that fire.

He’s been sliding into her Instagram comments for a few months and now Halsey posted up a pic of her early in the morning FaceTiming John Mayer with the caption : “7 am carpool karaoke with John Mayer.”

Most recently, John commented on a photo of Halsey’s YSL lipstick, he wrote, “It’s saying my billing address doesn’t match with the one on my credit card? I’ve never had this problem before. Can you text me?”

 

