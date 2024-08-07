99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Halsey Details Suffering A Miscarriage During A Concert Early In Her Career

August 7, 2024 8:15AM EDT
Halsey opened up about the pressure to perform a show early in her career despite suffering a miscarriage. She told the story on the SHE MD podcast saying it started before the show, and how she managed to still perform and ended up “throwing up in the parking lot” afterwards.

She went on to miscarry a few more times before learning she had endometriosis. She was also diagnosed with Lupus. Halsey didn’t have an issue conceiving or carrying her now 3-year-old son, for whom she’s grateful. She hopes by sharing her story, she can help other women experiencing the same thing feel not so alone.

