Halsey Celebrates Breast Milk As A Skincare Secret

In a recent interview with Nylon, Halsey talked all things makeup and skincare. From trying mom’s MAC lipsticks to connecting mental health with beauty, they covered a lot of ground… But you’re here because they think breast milk is good for the skin.

When asked how their skincare routine has changed, Halsey mentioned switching to a serum that contain colostrum, which is found in breast milk. They said,

I’ve always been really conscious about what goes on my skin, but when your baby is kissing you or snuggled up against you, you become hyper-cognizant of what’s on your face. I love the Biologique Repecharge’s colostrum VG serum, which I got into when I first had my son. I started breastfeeding and I figured out that breast milk is the best skincare ingredient ever because it’s so full of antioxidants and good fats and stuff that speed up the healing process.

So we really have Halsey’s baby, Ender, to thank for this lil’ nugget of beauty wisdom. We can feel the breast milk challenge coming on TikTok already.