      Breaking News
#UnitedForJustice

Halsey Calls The U.S. A Third World Country…And Quickly Gets Called Out

Jun 16, 2020 @ 9:46am
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Halsey decided to make a thread about US injustices, but she compared the US with third world countries.

People from ACTUAL third world countries mocked her and with the backlash Halsey deleted the thread and apologized.

She tweeted, “Thread gone. Only meant to educate my US followers on how our perception of the US is propagandized. I understand there are countries who are suffering beyond our understanding as a direct result of US imperialism. But Americans don’t realize how bad the statistics stack up here. I am truly sorry if I offended you!”

 

#AMERICA

FULL STORY

TAGS
Halsey third world country Twitter U.S.
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE