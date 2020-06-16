Halsey Calls The U.S. A Third World Country…And Quickly Gets Called Out
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Halsey attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)
Halsey decided to make a thread about US injustices, but she compared the US with third world countries.
People from ACTUAL third world countries mocked her and with the backlash Halsey deleted the thread and apologized.
She tweeted, “Thread gone. Only meant to educate my US followers on how our perception of the US is propagandized. I understand there are countries who are suffering beyond our understanding as a direct result of US imperialism. But Americans don’t realize how bad the statistics stack up here. I am truly sorry if I offended you!”
#AMERICA
