Halsey Breaks Her Ankle In The Kitchen…And Wants To Study Law
Halsey revealed in an Instagram post that she’s currently studying law so she can eventually take the California bar exam and that she recently fractured her left ankle while loading up her dirty dishes. “I was loading the dishwasher and I pulled the door down to load the dishwasher,” she said in a new interview. “And the kitchen floor was wet and I tripped over the dishwasher door. And after, you know, 2,000 live shows, where I’m jumping around for two hours, I finally fractured my ankle. In the kitchen. At my house.”
However, her bad luck didn’t end there. When a fan followed up to ask how she was doing a few days later, she admitted to additionally breaking two toes on her other foot. “I was doing okay till I broke 2 toes on the other foot,” she wrote on Twitter. “So now I have a cast on left foot and 2 broken toes on right foot. Waddling like a penguin.” The singer also revealed on social media that she is currently studying Constitutional Law. When a fan asked her why, she replied: “I’m studying for the bar exam!”
