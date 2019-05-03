Halsey “Blacks Out” Twitter an IG Accounts after BBMAs

Halsey had a memorable performance at Wednesday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Right after the show was over, her Twitter and Instagram accounts went dark.

After some speculation, the “blackout” was set up to promote two concerts at New York’s Webster Hall.

On May 8th, Halsey will perform her entire Badlands album and on May 9th, she will run through Hopeless Foundation Kingdom. 

Fans are also wondering about something else on Halsey’s social media. Her Twitter and Instagram bios now say nightma.re. Could it be new music? We’ll find out soon enough.

