Halsey Announces New Makeup Collaboration with IPSY

Halsey and IPSY have teamed up to create an amazing Glam Bag featuring eight full sized products.
The collection includes products from Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, and Glow Recipe and is worth about $500 but is priced to sell for $55.
The singer said, “I took this mix and match approach to curating my Glam Bag X collection so I can confidently say there’s something in it for everyone”.
.@Halsey is diving deeper into the beauty world with a new collaboration. https://t.co/OrLPikKoGl
— WWD (@wwd) June 8, 2021
