Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails

A new baby and a new album! Halsey just announced her new album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is being produced by the duo from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
Halsey has announced a new album, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,’ which was produced in full by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. https://t.co/rFDXvbw22s
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 28, 2021
Earlier this year, Reznor and Ross won Best Original Score at the 2021 Academy Awards and the Golden Globes for their work on Pixar’s Soul.
They also released two instrumental Nine Inch Nails albums last year and the band is scheduled to play a bunch of shows later this year.
There’s been no release date set yet for Halsey’s new album.