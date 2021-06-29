      Weather Alert

Halsey Announces New Album Produced By Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails

Jun 29, 2021 @ 6:57am
SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 16: Recording artist Halsey attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

A new baby and a new album! Halsey just announced her new album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” is being produced by the duo from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Earlier this year, Reznor and Ross won Best Original Score at the 2021 Academy Awards and the Golden Globes for their work on Pixar’s Soul.

They also released two instrumental Nine Inch Nails albums last year and the band is scheduled to play a bunch of shows later this year.
There’s been no release date set yet for Halsey’s new album.

