Halsey Announces MANIC World Tour
Halsey arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Halsey will be traveling the world this year.
She announced her MANIC World Tour on Wednesday.
CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo will support Halsey during the first half of the tour. blackbear and PVRIS will come along during the second half.
The tour begins in February and takes a break in mid-March before picking up again in June. Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, January 9th. The general on-sale begins on Friday, January 17th.