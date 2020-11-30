Halsey And The Weeknd Claim The Grammys Are Rigged After Snubs
The Weeknd was NOT happy his album was overlooked by The Grammys and has been vocal about it calling them “corrupt.” There were rumors that his competing performance at the Superbowl might’ve had an impact on his snub. Now Halsey is chiming in saying it’s about shaking the right hands and campaigning.
On Saturday, Halsey responded to the situation on her Instagram story:
“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she began, in an Instagram story post earlier today. “The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and “bribes” that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as “not-bribes.” And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.
Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest. @TheWeeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”
