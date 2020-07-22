      Breaking News
Halsey And Other Celebrities Call For Jokes About Kanye West And Bipolar Disorder To Stop

Jul 22, 2020 @ 8:45am

Celebrities like Halsey, Maren Morris and others are calling for people to stop joking about Kanye West’s “bipolar disorder.”

Yesterday, after a series of bizarre tweets from Kanye, many jokes and memes came. However, Kanye has since deleted the tweets.

Halsey also noted that “a lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it.”

Maren Morris also made a similar plea.

