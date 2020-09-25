      Weather Alert

‘Halloween’ Films Returning to Theaters and Drive-Ins This October

Sep 25, 2020 @ 7:24am
George P Wilbur holds a knife in a scene from the film 'Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers', 1988. (Photo by Galaxy International Releasing/Getty Images)

Horror movie fans you’re going to love this! It’s just been announced that HalloweenHalloween 4, and Halloween 5 will be returning to theaters and drive-ins next month. Somehow this is exciting and terrifying all at the same time.

The films have already been booked for 225 screens and 104 drive-ins.

John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise began in 1978 and has spawned 11 films that have brought in over $600 million worldwide.

 

TAGS
Halloween halloween 4 halloween 5 horror movie Michael Myers scary movie
