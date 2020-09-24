      Breaking News
Hallmark Reveals Complete 2020 Christmas Movie Schedule

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Kristin Chenoweth arrives at the Los Angeles special screening of Hallmark Channel's "A Christmas Love Story" at Montage Beverly Hills on October 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

Leave it to the Hallmark channel to keep the Christmas spirit alive this year revealing a lineup for 40 NEW Christmas movies coming to the Hallmark Channel! And guess what, the merriment begins October 24th!

They’ve released the whole holly lineup including the favorite actors and actresses Candace Cameron-Bure, Sarah Drew, Alison Sweeney, Ben Savage, Lacey Chabert, Tamera Mowry-Housley and so many more.

Check out the full schedule.

 

