Hallmark Releases Their Christmas 2018 Countdown to Christmas Lineup with 37 New Movies

Don’t lie, this is a guilty pleasure for all of us. A good ole fashioned Hallmark Christmas movie that always guarantees tears, smiles, and a happy ending. Even as cheesy as they are.

Here are the 37 new Christmas movies you’ll be watching this season:

Sat. Oct. 27 – Christmas at Pemberley ManorHallmark (Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady)

Sat. Nov. 3 – Christmas JoyHallmark (Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long)

Sun. Nov. 4 – Road to ChristmasHallmark (Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray)

Sun. Nov. 4 – Marrying Father ChristmasHallmark M&M (Erin Krakow, Wendie Malick)

Sat. Nov. 10 – It’s Christmas, EveHallmark (LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hines)

Sun. Nov. 11 – Christmas in LoveHallmark (Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing)

Sun. Nov. 11 – A Veteran’s ChristmasHallmark M&M (Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris)

Sat. Nov. 17 – Christmas at GracelandHallmark (Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown)

Sat. Nov. 17 – Return to Christmas CreekHallmark M&M (Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar)

Sun. Nov. 18 – Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to SantaHallmark (Holly Robinson-Peete)

Sun. Nov. 18 – A Godwink ChristmasHallmark M&M (Kimberley Sustad, Kathie Lee Gifford)

Mon. Nov. 19 – Last Vermont ChristmasHallmark M&M (Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening)

Tues. Nov. 20 – Hope at ChristmasHallmark M&M (Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson)

Wed. Nov. 21 – Christmas at Grand ValleyHallmark (Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott)

Thurs. Nov. 22 – Christmas at the PalaceHallmark (Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow)

Fri. Nov. 23 – Pride, Prejudice, and MistletoeHallmark (Lacey Chabert)

Sat. Nov. 24 – Christmas EverlastingHallmark (Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle)

Sat. Nov. 24 – Christmas on Honeysuckle LaneHallmark M&M (Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson)

Sun. Nov. 25 – A Shoe Addict’s ChristmasHallmark (Candace Cameron Bure)

Sat. Dec. 1 – Mingle All the WayHallmark (Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty)

Sat. Dec. 1 – Welcome to ChristmasHallmark M&M (Jennifer Finnigan, Eric Mabius)

Sun. Dec. 2 – A Majestic ChristmasHallmark (Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent)

Sun. Dec. 2 – Northern Lights of ChristmasHallmark M&M (Ashley Williams, Corey Sevier)

Sat. Dec. 8 – Homegrown ChristmasHallmark (Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster)

Sat. Dec. 8 – Memories of ChristmasHallmark M&M (Christina Milian, Mark Taylor)

Sun. Dec. 9 – Christmas WonderlandHallmark (Emily Osment)

Sun. Dec. 9 – Once Upon a Christmas MiracleHallmark M&M (Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton)

Sat. Dec. 15 – A Gingerbread RomanceHallmark (Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry)

Sat. Dec. 15 – Time For Me to Come Home For ChristmasHallmark M&M (Josh Henderson)

Sun. Dec. 16 – Entertaining ChristmasHallmark (Jodie Sweetin)

Sun. Dec. 16 – Reunited at ChristmasHallmark M&M (Nikki DeLoach, Mike Faiola)

Sat. Dec. 22 – Jingle Around the ClockHallmark (Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy)

Sat. Dec. 22 – Small Town ChristmasHallmark M&M (Kristoffer Polaha, Ashley Newbrough)

Sun. Dec. 23 – Christmas Made to OrderHallmark (Alexa PenaVega, Jonathan Bennett)

Sun. Dec. 23 – Christmas Bells Are RingingHallmark M&M (Emilie Ullerup, Josh Kelly)

Tues. Dec. 25 – When Calls the Heart ChristmasHallmark (Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin)

Sat. Dec. 29 – A Midnight KissHallmark (Carlos PenaVega, Adelaide Kane)

Hallmark starts their around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, October 26.

Hallmark Channel will air its “2018 Countdown to Christmas Preview Special,” hosted by country music star Kellie Pickler, on Saturday, October 20.

The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” preview, hosted by Candace Cameron Bure, is available online.

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for all 37 festive flicks, head to HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.

