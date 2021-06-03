      Weather Alert

Hallmark Channel Sets ‘Christmas In July’ Schedule

Jun 3, 2021 @ 8:12am

Hallmark Channel will debut a new original holiday movie next month as part of its “Christmas in July” programming event, starting with Crashing Through the Snow, starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie. It will premiere Saturday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

 

Soap Sunday (Sunday, July 18)
Holiday films featuring some of your favorite soap stars will air throughout the day and into the night, including Cameron Mathison, Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, Alison Sweeney, Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann, Bethany Joy Lenz, Victor Webster and more.

Countdown to Christmas Greatest Hits (Saturday, July 24-Sunday, July 25)
Celebrate some of Hallmark Channel’s greatest Christmas hit films of the past. Highlights include:

Crown for Christmas (Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Brooke Burns, Henry Winkler and Warren Christie

Christmas Under Wraps (Sunday, July 25, 7 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Candace Cameron Bure and David O’Donnell

The Nine Lives of Christmas (Sunday, July 25, 10 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES: Friday, June 25-Thursday, July 8

Blake Shelton Night! (Monday, June 28)
Blake Shelton proves that he’s more than just an award-winning musician by showing his skills at executive producing the following:

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Megan Park and Josh Henderson

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (8 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas (10 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

Holiday Jam Session! (Friday, July 2)
What would Christmas be without music? These films will have you singing along! Some of these movies include:

Our Christmas Love Song (6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Alicia Witt and Brendan Hines

The Christmas Bow (8 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Christmas at Graceland (10 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown

Salute to Christmas! (Saturday, July 3)
A Yuletide salute to those who bravely serve our country. Some of these films include:

The Christmas Doctor (6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

USS Christmas (8 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan

Deliver by Christmas (10 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Alvina August and Eion Bailey

Family on the 4th! (Sunday, July 4)
The most important part of everyone’s lives are family. And family is who gathers around the table to celebrate not only Christmas, but other major holidays and life events. Some of these films set to air are:

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (6 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

Holly & Ivy (8 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Ring (10 p.m. ET/PT)
Starring: Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay

