Hallmark Channel Drops Lori Loughlin And Why William H. Macy Wasn’t Charged

The name Lori Loughlin has become synonymous with Hallmark over the years, through her starring role on When Calls the Heart, her series of Garage Sale Mysteries movies, and, of course, Hallmark Christmas flicks.

That all came to a screeching halt yesterday when Hallmark opted to end that relationship.

A statement read: “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,”“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production.”

Her daughters have withdrawn from USC out of fear of bullying. Olivia Jade had several endorsement deals with companies as a social media influencer, and they are starting to cut ties….one of which being Sephora.

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also among those charged in the scandal, but her husband William H. Macy was not. He is only listed in the indictment as “spouse”.

Here’s some irony coming at ya. An old storyline from Desperate Housewives was dug up involving Huffman’s character Lynette Scavo and husband Tom Scavo (Doug Savant) trying to get their twin sons into an elite private school. Their characters find out that a “generous donation will ensure the kids beat ’em out.” How much? $15,000…the same amount Huffman paid in the college scam she’s charged in now.

That’s not all…an old episode of Full House was also dug up from season six called “Be True to Your Pre-School.”

During the episode, Loughlin’s character Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) try to get their twin sons into “one of the best pre-schools in the Bay Area,” Bouton Hall. After being told by their friends not to let their kids “fall behind,” Becky and Jesse feel pressure to check out the school. Joey (Dave Coulier) then encourages them to give Nicky and Alex “a little edge” by lying. AWKKKKWARRDDDD.

BTW…

The FBI stumbled onto the massive scandal when an executive tipped them off that Yale’s soccer coach offered to sell his daughter a spot at the school for $450,000.

That led to the FBI to open an investigating into the bribe scandal. That coach resigned from Yale last November and has agreed to a plead guilty to charges.