Hall Of Fame Head Coach Rick Pitino Heading To EuroLeague

Looks like Rick Pitino is headed overseas for his next job. The former Louisville coach has reportedly been hired to coach the Greek EuroLeague team Panathinaikos.

Pitino is expected to join the team after Christmas. One of his new players will be Thanasis Antetokounmpo, brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001 to 2017 but was fired last year as the school was investigated for recruiting violations.

Who knows if he will ever get a job back with the NCAA or NBA but at least he is still coaching!