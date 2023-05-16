Hailey Bieber Wants Kids But Has Fears About The Spotlight

Source: YouTube

Hailey Bieber opened up to The Sunday Times that she can’t wait to start a family with husband Justin Bieber, but has concerns about the spotlight that is on them. The 26-year-old model has been married to Bieber for nearly five years and the topic is definitely an ongoing conversation. “I literally cry about this all the time,” “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

But she’s not letting those fears prevent it from happening. “We can only do the best we can to raise them,” “As long as they feel loved and safe.”

As for how many, Justin said in 2020 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show “as many as Hailey is wishing to push out” when it comes to babies. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

MORE HERE