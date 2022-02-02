Hailey Bieber Talks Kids In New Interview

Hailey Bieber is featured on the cover of WSJ. Magazine and talks about their timeline for starting a family. Will it be this year? Nope. She says, “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”
She did say, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”
She then added, “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”