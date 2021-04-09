      Weather Alert

Hailey Bieber Responds To Being Called “Not Nice” On Tik Tok

Apr 9, 2021 @ 9:17am

If you don’t remember, this past summer, a TikTok went viral where a New York City restaurant hostess was spilling which celebrities she interacted with that were nice and not so nice at the restaurant she works in.

The TikTok’er, @juliacarolann, rated Hailey Bieber a “3.5 out of 10″ and said she was “not nice” a “handful of times.”

Now, Hailey is reacting to that in a video conversation with a psychiatrist, Dr. Jessica Clemons.

“There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me,” “You never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken, that engaging with people felt hard for me.”

She said she “thought about it and I regretted that. I wished that that wasn’t her experience with me. I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person.”

 

@juliacarolann##stitch with @sussan_mourad ❤️ ##haileybieber ##ratingcelebrities ##dailymail ##nyc ##hostess ##rating ##celebrity

♬ She Make It Clap – Soulja Boy Tell ’em


MORE HERE

TAGS
Dr. Jessica Clemons Hailey Bieber not nice reaction tik tok waitress
POPULAR POSTS
You Can Get Paid to Watch True Crime Documentaries for 24 Hours
Rapper Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Record
Shaq Pays For A Stranger's Engagement Ring
Lil Nas X Hopes Haters Are 'Sad’
Marvel Releases Brand New 'Loki' Trailer Due Out June 11th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE