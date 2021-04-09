Hailey Bieber Responds To Being Called “Not Nice” On Tik Tok
If you don’t remember, this past summer, a TikTok went viral where a New York City restaurant hostess was spilling which celebrities she interacted with that were nice and not so nice at the restaurant she works in.
The TikTok’er, @juliacarolann, rated Hailey Bieber a “3.5 out of 10″ and said she was “not nice” a “handful of times.”
Now, Hailey is reacting to that in a video conversation with a psychiatrist, Dr. Jessica Clemons.
“There’s never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me,” “You never know what someone’s going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken, that engaging with people felt hard for me.”
She said she “thought about it and I regretted that. I wished that that wasn’t her experience with me. I wish I didn’t act that way towards her. I’m a human and I made a mistake and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don’t want to be. I’m trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person.”
