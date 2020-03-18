      Breaking News
Hailey Bieber Joins TikTok, First Post Is a Dance With Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber have escaped California’s state of emergency to social distance in Ontario, Canada. The couple headed to Justin’s 101 acre lakefront mansion where they passed the time on Tuesday creating Hailey a Tik Tok.

Hailey and Justin’s first video was “Slidegang!” Lil Jackie’s 2018 hit, which has become popular again due to the app. Both Justin and Hailey showed off their impressive dance moves.

 

Justin posted the video to his Instagram, fans and several celebrities commented on their first Tik Tok video, “I love you guys,” Kylie Jenner wrote. Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette left a heart-eye emoji.

Canada issued a state of emergency the same day, closing all bars, restaurants, concert venues, theaters, public libraries, daycare and recreation centers across Ontario until March 31st.

