Hailee Steinfeld Announced as 2018 MTV EMAs Host

Hailee Steinfeld attends the Tom Ford SS19 Show at the Park Avenue Armory during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

From being an Oscar nominated actress, to a talented musician all around, Hailee Steinfeld is just a straight up boss and is going to host the MTV EMA’s on November 4th, 2018.

Oh, and the show is going to be in a super casual place, you know just in Bilbao, Spain! Hailee can I hide in your suitcase?

MTV shared the news that she would host it via a sketch on Facebook!

Announcing Your 2018 MTV EMA Host! Can you guess who's hosting this year's EMA?! Posted by MTV EMA on Thursday, 11 October 2018

Hailee Steinfeld, you are so talented what the bleep. Last year at the EMA’s you won “Best Push Act”, and this year you are nominated for “Best Pop” competing against stars like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. You are goals.