99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks About Her New Docuseries

January 8, 2024 12:04PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made the most out of her first taste of freedom after serving 8 1/2 years in prison for her role in her mother’s murder. She sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about why she wanted to tell her own story in a new Lifetime docuseries, her biggest regret, social media fame and why she won’t watch “The Act” on Hulu.

Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a six-hour special offering unprecedented access to Gypsy Rose Blanchard. January 6 and 7 at 8/7c only on Lifetime.

More about:
docuseries
Entertainment Tonight
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Lifetime
The Act
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Social Media's Most Viral Trends of 2023
3

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
4

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
5

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE