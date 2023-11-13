99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Gym Teacher Ends Up Saving 400 Street Dogs

November 13, 2023 7:21AM EST
Lulzim Prenku is a gym teacher in Kosovo with a soft spot for street dogs. And that soft spot turned in to a pretty big rescue operation. He began picking up every homeless dog he saw, creating a small shelter at his home. 

But then he took it a step further and applied for international funding from animal organizations in Sweden, Germany and the United States for a larger, full-time shelter. Now dogs of all breeds run freely at the shelter. The 400 dogs are cared for by four temporary employees and several volunteers.

