Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Got a Retail Job to Learn “What Work Is”
SANTA MONICA, CA - MAY 16: Gwyneth Paltrow speaks at Fast Company with Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop at FC/LA: A Meeting Of The Most Creative Minds on May 16, 2017 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fast Company)
Gwyneth Paltrow was a guest on Rob Lowe’s podcast, Literally.
She mentioned daughter Apple has a retail job. Yes, Apple is now 16 and old enough to have a job! She said Apple getting a job was an important step in her kid’s learning what work is.
“As a parent you think all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is. I really have tried not to just hand them things.”
How old were you when you got your first job? We guess it’s good that she’s learning “real-life” stuff, right?
