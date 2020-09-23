Gwyneth Paltrow Says Co-parenting With Chris Martin Is “Not As Good As It Looks”
Gwyneth Paltrow said co-parenting with ex-husband Chris Martin is not always easy.
She appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” and discussed how she and Chris Martin handle remaining close for the sake of their two teen kids. She said, “Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for [our kids].”
Paltrow added, “We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true.”
