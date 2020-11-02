      Weather Alert

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling A “Climate Friendly” Bed For $60,000

Nov 2, 2020 @ 7:24am
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a $60,000 sustainably-sourced bed on her lifestyle site Goop. The actress is offering the “climate neutral certified” bed crafted by Los Angeles-based bedmaker Avocado.

The beds, which range in price from $38,835 to $58,252 in total, are made-to-order in three months, with the mattress alone costing $32,000. Paltrow describes the bed as “ridiculous but awesome.”

 

She added , “Rest assured, this is the trip to the moon of beds.” It’s part of Goop’s Holiday Gift Guide that has some other extravagant things like a self-heating concrete bathtub retailing at $100,000, and the Studypod, a tiny standalone structure for the backyard that’s designed to be used as a home office, yoga studio, hobby room or extra bedroom, starting at $13,600.

The entire 2020 Goop Gift Guide can be found here, while the “Ridiculous But Awesome” guide can be seen here.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Bed climate neutral Goop Gwyneth Paltrow
POPULAR POSTS
Vote 2020
Karen's Cash
The Guys Are Mad At Dale And Yosef Confronts Clare About "Red Flags" On "The Bachelorette"
Here's Why "Bachelorette" Clare Crawley Leaves Early
'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer is Here with Zack, Kelly, AC Slater, and Jessie Spano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE