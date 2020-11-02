Gwyneth Paltrow Is Selling A “Climate Friendly” Bed For $60,000
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a $60,000 sustainably-sourced bed on her lifestyle site Goop. The actress is offering the “climate neutral certified” bed crafted by Los Angeles-based bedmaker Avocado.
The beds, which range in price from $38,835 to $58,252 in total, are made-to-order in three months, with the mattress alone costing $32,000. Paltrow describes the bed as “ridiculous but awesome.”
She added , “Rest assured, this is the trip to the moon of beds.” It’s part of Goop’s Holiday Gift Guide that has some other extravagant things like a self-heating concrete bathtub retailing at $100,000, and the Studypod, a tiny standalone structure for the backyard that’s designed to be used as a home office, yoga studio, hobby room or extra bedroom, starting at $13,600.
The entire 2020 Goop Gift Guide can be found here, while the “Ridiculous But Awesome” guide can be seen here.
