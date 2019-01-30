Gwyneth Paltrow Is Getting Sued For Allegedly Crashing Into A Skiier

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a doctor who said she crashed into him while skiing on a Utah mountain in February 2016.

The lawsuit states “Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

He alleges she “knew it was wrong to ski out of control too fast for her ability and distracted, but she did it anyway.” Paltrow denied the allegations and said we “expect to be vindicated.”

