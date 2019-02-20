Gwyneth Paltrow Is Done With Pepper Potts

Gwyneth Paltrow has been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the first movie (“Iron Man”) as Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s secretary and eventual girlfriend.

But in a new interview, the actress said that she’s planning on retiring the character after this summer’s Avengers: Endgame.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” Paltrow said. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

Although she doesn’t see herself committing to any more sequels, that doesn’t mean she can’t pop in for a cameo or in a flashback.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

BTW…she might be wearing armor in “Avengers 4: End Game”??

FULL STORY