Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton “Saved My Life”

The Internet is still obsessed with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for good reason! As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary, Gwen is a guest on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday November 2nd to talk about all the things! She said, “Blake saved my life.” She tells Drew: “God put us together…I thought my life was over” after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. “Finding a best friend, someone that is, like, on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that’s the dream.”

She’s supportive but “not ready” for her hubby to leave “The Voice” after next season, but is excited to see what he’ll do next.